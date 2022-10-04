Sadio Mané reflects on emphatic Bayern Munich win and return to form

Bayern Munich have returned to form since the international break, going from failing to win four Bundesliga games in a row to winning 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen and now 5-0 against Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League. Bayern’s return to peak strength has been mirrored by Sadio Mané’s return to the scoresheet.

The Senegalese international scored against Leverkusen and scored once again tonight against Plzeň, a fantastic goal which saw Mané beat two men before recovering the ball and dribbling past another pair of Plzeň and getting the shot around the keeper in goal. He also bagged an assist, a beautiful ball over the top of the Plzeň defense which Leroy Sané took down with immense class and shot into the net. This goal and assist got Mané the man of the match award.

Sadio Mané named Man of the Match pic.twitter.com/vgwNkfIRIg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 4, 2022

Speaking after the match, Mané said:

“The team played a great game, we created a lot of chances. We deserved to win. The past few weeks were difficult. It was important to show a reaction. We reacted well after the international break. Hopefully we will continue like this until the end of the season.”

We couldn’t have put it any better. The Bayern fans were hungry for points and practically begging for Mané to get back on the scoresheet, and Mané and Bayern have replied in kind, with Mané finding his feet on the left wing as of late.

What do you think of Sadio Mané returning to the left side of the pitch? Can Bayern keep this ridiculous run of form going longer than the last time? Let us know in the discussion below.

