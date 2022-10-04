Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

So Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action ... and it’s an early kickoff this week! When was the last time Bayern had an early kickoff? Fans in Asia will definitely appreciate this.

Viktoria Plzen are not exactly CL regulars, and they’ve had no success in the competition so far this season. They got smashed by Barca on MD1 courtesy of a hat trick by Robert Lewandowski, and on MD2 a struggling Inter Milan side beat them handily. Most would expect Bayern to steamroll them in a normal season, but issues with finishing, defending, and Covid-19 cases at the club means that Julian Nagelsmann might be a little nervous heading into this game.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.