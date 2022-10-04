Transfermarkt value update: Bayern Munich’s players rise and fall

Bayern Munich’s season has already been filled with enormous highs and torturous lows. From breaking the record for the best start in Bundesliga history to experiencing the worst start Bayern have experienced in the last decade, you could not have asked for a more steep rollercoaster of results. As expected, the perceived value of the players in the squad has been similarly mercurial, and it has showcased in Transfermarkt’s market values.

For the unfamiliar, Transfermarkt is a website based in Germany that has become infamous for its main function: to give every professional footballer a market value. They are considered one of the most reliable sources of information on the planet for football. Without further ado, let’s look at how Bayern’s players have shifted across the spectrum of value as of late.

Teenage Dream: The Musiala/Mathys Connection

Bayern has accrued somewhat of a legion of talented young players. It’s easy to forget that Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies and Ryan Gravenberch are all 23 or younger. However, Bayern seem to have an even more impressive legion of talents in the under-21 range, chief among them Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala.

Mathys Tel has had a sizeable impact on the first team already, scoring in the DFB-Pokal as well as on his first ever start in the Bundesliga. His game is a great mix of brute physicality combined with jagged but still sharp technical skill. The 17-year-old was valued at just €2m when Bayern Munich purchased him, but his new value is now equal to the fee that Bayern paid for him: €20m.

Jamal Musiala has set the world alight. Make no mistake, his performances have surpassed the standard of the Golden Boy award all the way into Ballon d’Or podium territory. Eleven goal contributions in ten games, five of those games against Champions League teams, averaging a goal contribution every 56 minutes. Musiala was valued at €65m at the start of the season, which has increased to €80m, putting him at the same valuation as Joshua Kimmich right at the top of Bayern Munich’s squad.

(Red and) White Stripes: The Sadio/Sabitzer Blues

Marcel Sabitzer struggled in his first season for Bayern Munich, failing to make any impact of value while employed in various positions, including out wide on the right, in the middle of the park, as a central attacking midfielder and even as a defensive midfielder once against Augsburg, a match which Bayern infamously lost. When Sabitzer joined Bayern, his value was €32m, which quickly fell to just €15m by the end of the season. However, Sabitzer has started the season in much better form, finding his feet as a defensive presence while letting his midfield partner push further up the field. This has shown with his value having bounced back to €20m with the promise of further increases in the future.

Sadio Mané seemed like he had assimilated into the Bayern system flawlessly, starting the season with five goals in four games, but he very quickly lost that steam, having a few average and even a couple poor games recently. This drop in form has seen Mané’s value fall from the €70m it previously was to the €60m it is now. While it may seem harsh to drop his value because of a couple poor games, it must be said that even when Mané was scoring he wasn’t particularly world-beating or inevitable, certainly not enough to justify a €70m valuation at thirty years of age (remember, the ‘best player in the world’ Robert Lewandowski at age 32 was €60m and quickly dropping).

What do you guys think of these updated values? Are there any other values you would change? Let us know in the discussion below.