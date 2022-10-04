Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich are still unbeaten in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League, and Julian Nagelsmann would probably like to keep it that way. Having already bested FC Barcelona and Inter Milan, you’d think that these two games vs Viktoria Plzen would be rather straightforward for the Bavarians.

The thing is, Bayern have to face Borussia Dortmund later this week, and Nagelsmann needs to balance results vs the health and well being of his squad. In a World Cup year rotation will be key, and he’s already lost Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich to an unexpected Covid outbreak. So it won’t be a full-strength Bayern who host Plzen at the Allianz Arena today, and they’ll know it.

Viktoria Plzen are winless in their first two games in this competition so far, but they’ll look at Bayern’s recent form in the Bundesliga and see that they have a chance. Julian Nagelsmann is also under pressure to give minutes to youngsters such as Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel, or risk more unrest and discontentment in the squad. All these factors turn an otherwise straightforward tie into a complicated affair. We’ll see how the team copes.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 4:45 pm local time, 10:45 am EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

