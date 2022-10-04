Bayern Munich loanee Sapreet Singh left out in the cold as Regensburg fails to register him

Bayern Munich loanee Sarpreet Singh has not had a happy 2022 thus far. After starring for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the 2. Bundesliga in 2021, injury issues limited Singh to just seven matches in the 2nd half of the year.

Injury issues also prevented Singh from completing a permanent move to Werder Bremen and so he eventually moved back to Regensburg in order to gain minutes with a view to a permanent move to a new club in 2023. But even that has gone wrong.

Singh has missed the entire season thus far with even more injury issues. But that’s not all. As per an official anouncement from the Regensburg website, it seems that the club farcically failed to register the 23-year-old to play for the club during the summer window and somehow only realized the fact nearly a month after the transfer window closed. Hence Singh will not be able to play at all, even when fit, until the January window opens in 2023, making the first half of the 2022/23 a complete waste for the talented New Zealand international.

It’s a frustrating turn of events for a player who has finally making his first steps into European football. But Singh still has the quality and strength of character to bounce back from this disappointment. If anyone, he deserves it.