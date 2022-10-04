Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt learned by watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger at Juventus

Despite what you might have read in other interviews, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt did not dislike his time at Juventus.

“It was a good experience because I learned a lot not only as a football player but also as a person. When you see these champions every day, how they train and take care of their bodies, how they perform.. It’s really motivating,” De Ligt told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m grateful and happy that I was able to play there for three years. Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger particularly stood out. He’s won it all, multiple Ballons d’Or, five Champions Leagues and every major league he’s played in — but he’s still as hungry as a 19-year old.”

De Ligt is now looking to establish himself in Germany. While things have not exactly gotten off to a scorching hot start, the Dutchman is expected to eventually become the leader on Bayern Munich’s backline.