Youth movement: Bayern Munich set to roster U-19s for Inter Milan match

In his press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League match against Inter Milan, Julian Nagelsmann said that everyone who was involved with the club’s final training session would join the squad.

Some youth players who were involved in the practice were goalkeeper Ritzy Hülsmann, attacker Arijon Ibrahimović, center-back Justin Janitzek and center-back/left-back Gabriel Marušić.

“We’ll take everyone with us, we’ll see if they get chances tomorrow. I’m a big fan of that players getting rewarded. Success is part of a good education. You have to develop a gene for it. The youngsters are working well. They have done everything we can to be more successful in the Youth League too. The step from the U-19s to the professionals is a big one anyway,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

It seems unlikely that any of the youngsters will get the nod to actually play, but Ibrahimović could have a shot. Given the recent reports that Ibrahimović might want to move on because he does not see a pathway to first team playing time, a run out against Inter Milan might be a nice olive branch from the club for the talented attacker.

