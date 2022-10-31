Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is back in training — is his recovery on track?

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been injured and has already missed a total of six games due to injury in October. Neuer also missed out on playing for Germany in September when he had coronavirus, and it is fair to say that Neuer has missed far more time than most expected this season. However, we finally have some good news.

Sven Ulreich has not been perfect in Neuer’s absence, with some noticeable errors in mind, yet Bayern Munich has won every game in his absence. Despite the continued success, fans are still eager to see the legendary keeper back between the pipes. Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, he has now returned to training but is still not ready for an appearance.

Hopefully, though, this is a sign in the right direction although it seems like a number of issues are continuing to arise in his recovery. For now, Ulreich is enjoying the spotlight and it is looking more and more likely that Marc-André ter Stegen will get his opportunity on the big stage.