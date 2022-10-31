Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan: 2022 Champions League group stage full coverage

With only one game left in the group stage of this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League, the job is already done for Bayern Munich. An unblemished record in the competition so far means that Julian Nagelsmann and his men are guaranteed to finish top of the group, making this game vs Inter Milan a total dead rubber.

Does that mean it won’t be interesting? Not at all.

With the coaches of both sides looking like they want to rotate a little before their players go off to the World Cup, we may see some new faces in the starting XI’s. For Nagelsmann, it’s a chance to soothe some bruised egos and give the younger guns a shot to see what they can do. While not a headliner match, when two teams of this caliber go head to head, it’s always an event.

