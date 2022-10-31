Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann hints at heavy rotation vs. Inter Milan in Champions League match

Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League tilt against Inter Milan, head coach Julian Nagelsmann met with the media and indicated that his squad will be heavily rotated on Tuesday.

“We’re going to rotate tomorrow because a few players are tired. We want to win the game and we still have important games ahead of us in the Bundesliga. Other players will have the chance to show up tomorrow. 18 points in the group would be very good,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Leroy Sané is not an option yet for tomorrow. He will likely return to the squad on the weekend. The same goes for Lucas Hernandez. They both trained with the team again. Matthijs de Ligt will not be available either, maybe he will return on the weekend too. Thomas (Müller) will train this week under reduced workload, then we’ll see. But I don’t think he’ll be available this weekend. Regarding Manu (Neuer), we’re hoping he returns this weekend, he coped well with training today. But we have to keep waiting.”

Knowing all of that, it seems like we could see plenty of bench players in the mix. Nagelsmann also said that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will play, though he did not indicate if the Dutchman would start or come on as a reserve.

There could be plenty of playing time for Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, Mathys Tel, Josip Stanišić, and maybe even Paul Wanner.

Benjamin Pavard, who has recently been left out of the starting XI will likely takeover at one of the center-back spots as well.

Interested in an in-depth preview of the Inter Milan game, which looks at the state of injuries and rotation at Bayern Munich?

