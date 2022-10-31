Noussair Mazraoui on competition with Benjamin Pavard in Bayern Munich defense

The competition at right-back for Bayern Munich is heating up as Benjamin Pavard has sat the last two games in favor of Noussair Mazraoui.

The benching has not gone over well with the Frenchman, but there are plenty of factors at play (Pavard wanting to player center-back, Pavard’s uncertain contract status, the club’s investment in Mazraoui).

The former Ajax defender is trying to ward off all of the talk however and just focus on his own performance.

“The defense is good, we’re all doing a good job. Unfortunately we conceded two goals against Mainz, that’s not what we want. We want to keep a clean sheet in every game. That was the only thing which was a bit unfortunate,” said Mazraoui (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a good competition, a healthy duel (with Pavard). We both bring out the best in each other, which is good for us. At the moment you can’t say one of us won this competition. It’s important we constantly improve and have this competition in the team.”

Indeed, each of Bayern Munich’s defender appears to be headed to making his respective country’s World Cup squad...which is ridiculous.