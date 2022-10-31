Bavarian Loan Works: Vidovic gets another goal; Nübel records a shutout; Tillman, Rhein record assists

While Bayern Munich is doing great in European matches, it isn’t go great for the Bayern loanees. In league play it is going much better. Here is a rundown showing you what the loanees were up to in the past week:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco was in action twice this week once again. First came a trip to Hungary on Thursday for a match against Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Nübel made two saves, but gave up one goal in the match — an 81st minute equalizer. The match ended 1-1. Monaco sits on second place in their group, but could fall to as far as fourth place. Back in league play, Nübel and Monaco hosted Angers on Sunday. Nübel recorded three saves on the way to a 2-0 victory — his first shutout in five matches.

Monaco will host Serbian side FK Crvena Zvezda on Thurday in the last match of their Europe League group match. They will also travel to face Toulouse in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started in Rangers’ Champions League match away to Napoli. In the 67 minutes that he played, he was not able to get much going to help his team — one shot and no chances created. Rangers went on to lose 3-0. Rangers cannot advance to the Champions League Round of 16, but could still make it to the Europa League spot if they beat Ajax 5-0 or better.

Rangers were back in league action on Saturday, hosting Aberdeen. Tillman started again and played the full 90 minutes. This match was much better for both Tillman and Rangers, as Rangers came back from an early deficit to win 4-1. Tillman recorded the assist on the equalizer. He also created two big chances, and then missed one of his own.

Rangers will play their final Champions League group match on against Ajax. They will then take on St. Johnstone on Sunday in league play.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau at home against Rapid Wien. He was credited with the assist for the opening goal. Other than that, he was not able to accomplish anything noteworthy. Rhein was then taken out of the match in the 70th minute with his team up 2-1. Shortly after, Wien scored an equalizer. Both teams would score in stoppage time and the match ended 3-3.

Lustenau will travel to play Hartberg in league play on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-3 home loss against WSG Tirol.

Klagenfurt will travel to play SV Ried in league play on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-3 home loss against WSG Tirol.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-3 home loss against WSG Tirol.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic.

Gabriel Vidovic - Vitesse

Vidovic was once again on the scoresheet as Vitesse hosted FC Emmen in league play. He started and scored the opening goal in the 26th minute. He played 78 minutes before being substituted. Vitesse went on to win 2-1.

Vitesse will host Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was still on the injury report for Regensburg’s 3-0 home loss to Hansa Rostock. Singh’s estimated time of return still shows “Early November”. Regensburg will travel to Hamburg to play HSV on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was not in the squad for Hannover’s 1-0 win over Karlsruher SC.

Hannover will travel to play SV Darmstadt Friday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence did not appear in the squad for Magdeburg’s dramatic 1-1 at home against Heidenheim.

Magdeburg will travel to play 1.FC Nürnberg on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken played 0-0 on Saturday at home to SV Meppen. Cuni started on the bench, but came into the match in the 60th minute. He was not able to help his team with a break through, and the match ended goaless.

Saarbrücken will travel to Munich to play 1860 on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Top of the table Elversberg traveled to play bottom of the table Erzgebirge Aue. Jastremski did not appear on the matchday squad.