Gladbach striker Marcus Thuram addresses Bayern Munich rumors

Marcu Thuram has been potentially linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, as the Rekordmeister have shown that they plan to make a big move for a prominent striker just one summer after losing Robert Lewandowski. Most notably, they have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, though there are well-founded objections that Bayern will ultimately get priced out of a move for the England captain, and Thuram could prove to be a viable contingency plan should that happen.

Thuram recently addressed the Bayern Munich links to French outlet L’Equipe (via @iMiaSanMia). For now, he’s not interested in thinking about what lies ahead for him after Borussia Monchengladbach. His current contract with Die Fohlen runs only through June 2023, though, and without discussions about a renewal at Gladbach, he’ll soon be free to negotiate with other clubs for his next contract.

“Bayern is a very big club. But for me, I plan day to day. What use would it be for me to plan three years in advance? If I want to become the best Marcus I can be, I have to plan for tomorrow & the day after tomorrow, not in two years,” Thuram told L’Equipe.

Still, his representatives are surely weighing the options behind the scenes. Thuram has enjoyed a bright start to the campaign, having tallied 11 goals and 3 assists from a total of 14 appearances across all competitions thus far. The dramatic 2-1 loss to Union Berlin actually broke his streak of having scored in his previous four Bundesliga appearances.

For now, Bayern are showing no shortage of scoring goals themselves and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s recent form has been sensational. Bringing in Sadio Mane from Liverpool reinforced what was an already a solid attack, even with Lewandowski leaving for FC Barcelona, and the club’s front office has been quick to quell suggestions that a striker is needed this winter in the transfer window — though they did not shut that door entirely.

If it’s not Bayern that push in their pursuit of Thuram, another club surely will the longer he goes without signing an extension with Daniel Farke’s side.