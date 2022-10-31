Bayern Munich 3 - 1 SV Meppen in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Highlights and recap

Bayern Munich are back to their winning ways in Matchday 6 of the Frauen-Bundesliga. The FC Bayern Frauen triumphed 3-1 over SV Meppen to retain second place in the table; elsewhere, VfL Wolfsburg survived a late scare from SV Werder Bremen to stay perfect on a 3-2 win.

After the last-minute winner against Benfica in the Champions League midweek, Bayern rotated a fair amount. They had plenty of chances early, but a bit of clever goalkeeping kept things scoreless going into the second half. Both teams left it late, with the score still nil-nil heading into the 70th minute.

But that's when the fireworks started. Linda Dallmann's driving run provided the spark for Bayern yet again this season, with the ball eventually worked out to the left wing for Klara Bühl to bury. Minutes later, a cross from transfer window arrival Emelyne Laurent found Lea Schüller in the center of the box, and it seemed the floodgates had opened.

The fireworks indeed continued, but through the visiting side first — a curler from range beating Maria Luisa Grohs to halve Meppen's deficit. But minutes later again, Bayern settled things once and for all, through academy product Franziska Kett, whose own long-range effort was spilled by the keeper and rolled into the back of the net — a near carbon-copy of the USMNT equalizer against England in the 2010 World Cup, in fact, though this time, it was no Jabulani ball.

The 18-year-old Kett has made the most of her appearances off the bench this year, and now has a goal to add to her two assists in the league. Thus finished a wild 3-1 game, in which all four goals were scored in a twelve-minute span near the end.

The Bayern Frauen next face SC Freiburg on Saturday, November 5.