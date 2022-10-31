Bavarian Podcast Works S5E18: Injuries mounting at Bayern Munich, should Nagelsmann rotate more? + Inter Milan preview (Champions League)

As the World Cup gets closer, Bayern Munich are starting to suffer from more and more minor injuries in every game. In the most recent win over Mainz, Matthijs de Ligt had to be subbed off as a precaution due to a presumed muscular issue. With complaints about rotation commonly levied at Julian Nagelsmann throughout the season, it seems like the upcoming Champions League game vs Inter Milan may end up becoming the moment of truth for the coach and his rotation policy.

In this episode, INNN and Tom discuss:

Has Nagelsmann been rotating enough so far this season?

Why the coach seems to be more static with the personnel he trusts to start.

Friction with Ryan Gravenberch and Benjamin Pavard and future dressing room issues.

Why the upcoming World Cup makes player injuries more difficult to manage.

A looming issue with Manuel Neuer and his shoulder.

Why Thomas Muller has been getting injured more often this season.

Moving onto the Inter Milan game — what does the match mean for Inter and Simone Inzaghi?

How should Julian Nagelsmann tackle the game? Is winning a prerogative?

Which players should be rotated in/out?

The problem with Alphonso Davies having to play way too many games.

A final prediction from Tom on the scoreline.

