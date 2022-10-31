Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić wants contract talks with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has been one of the observers marveling over Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting recent run of scorching hot form.

When it comes to Choupo-Moting’s future, Salihamidžić is sure that the club will engage in negotiations with the striker, but a lot will depend on what the 33-year-old wants to do. The crazy run of production that Choupo-Moting is on could be enough to open the eyes up of another club — one that might make him a financial priority.

“We’ll hold talks, nothing speaks against that. He’s someone who I think belongs here. We hope he stays here,” Salihamidžić sold Sky Sport Germany (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The summer of 2023 figures to be a busy one for Bayern Munich. With several moves likely to happen, the future of Choupo-Moting will certainly require at least some of the club’s attention.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!