“Big compliment to the team”: Julian Nagelsmann on Bayern Munich’s continued dominance

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was effusive in his praise for his squad after another comprehensive performance — this time a 6-2 win against Mainz 05.

The tiniest hints of needs for improvement? Maybe, but don’t let that take away from the overall message: it’s been a glowing period for the Bavarians.

“I think we had difficult 5-10 minutes at the beginning of the first and second half,” Nagelsmann said in his post-game press conference (via @iMiaSanMia). “Otherwise we did really well. Big compliment to the team for performing this way every three days. It’s fun to watch — a mix of quality and attitude. Compliments to my players.”

Hats off, and thoroughly deservedly, too. Bayern are showing they mean business just as the business end of the Hinrunde comes around. And just as the series of struggles and dropped points earlier drove a burning need for self-improvement, so too do the fruits of that labor ignite the mood.

“That’s always nice,” Nagelsmann added, on the manner of the Mainz win. “It gives the players self-confidence. The players who came in did well, Benji — who also could’ve started today, Ryan, Mathys, Sabi, King. That speaks for the team.”

It’s been an expertly-managed phase for Nagelsmann, who has ridden Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s ascension to help juggle the playing demands of his talented, if injury-riddled squad. The players he mentioned — Benjamin Pavard, Ryan Gravenberch, Mathys Tel, Marcel Sabitzer, Kingsley Coman — are all superb talents who have starting qualities, but not the easiest path to minutes at the moment.

But with wins like this, everyone gets to feel good, and everyone gets an opportunity to show their stuff.

