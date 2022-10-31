 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich keeper legend Oliver Kahn shares insights on Manuel Neuer’s shoulder injury

The current CEO and long-time Bayern No. 1 talks the current keeper’s return from injury.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn knows a thing or two about goalkeeping — and managing the wear and tear that comes with it. Bayern’s lion between the sticks from 1994-2008, Kahn is one of the all-timers. After current #1 keeper Manuel Neuer missed another match against Mainz 05, the club executive shared some insights on what Neuer is dealing with right now.

“A shoulder injury is of course very, very painful,” Kahn said (via Az’s Maximilian Koch). “You have to deal with it intelligently and be careful not to put stress on it too early. But Manu is so experienced, he knows exactly how to deal with his body.”

Neuer, who suffered the injury in training prior to Der Klassiker on October 8th, initially used painkillers to get through the Borussia Dortmund game, which coach Julian Nagelsmann later admitted was probably “too early.”

Fortunately, there’s still some time for him to listen to what his body tells him and make his return slowly in advance of the World Cup. Per kicker, his status for the tournament is not currently questioned:

But the World Cup is coming soon, and it remains to be seen how much match fitness he’ll be able to regain before then.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 23 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works