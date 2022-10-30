Injury update: Leroy Sane returns to Bayern Munich team training ahead of Inter Milan game

After so many key injuries in recent weeks, it’s nice to have some good news for a change. After sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago, Leroy Sane has rejoined Bayern Munich team training today. If things go well, he could be fit in time to face Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

You can see him come on with the rest of the substitutes from yesterday’s game in this video:

With Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller both still out, it’s good to have at least one senior Bayern player come back from injury ahead of schedule. While the Inter game has no stakes because Bayern have already secured top spot in the group, playing Sane could give Nagelsmann a chance to rest Jamal Musiala if Sane can take over creative playmaking duties for a game.

Will Sane be fit for Inter? Maybe not enough to play a full 90, but the coach might opt to give him 60 minutes to help his match rhythm. With the World Cup coming up, Germany and Hansi Flick will hope that Sane will regain the incredible form he had before his injury. The Bayern #10 still has a lot to contribute in this campaign.