Benjamin Pavard seething over role at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been excellent this season, but, of late, has found himself relegated to the bench.

Noussair Mazraoui has been the starter at right-back for the past two games and it seems like Pavard might not be too happy about that per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

News #Pavard: First player who left the locker room yesterday. First player who left the green today. No eye contact with the coaches. Frustrating training performance. And: At this stage no concrete talks about a possible extension beyond 2024. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/6ymGRHZnHJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 30, 2022

Pavard’s contract expires in 2024 and it has been widely-known that the Frenchman would like to make a formal move to center-back at some point. With Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Dayot Upamecano already set as the three primary players for two starting roles in Bavaria, it has been speculated that Pavard will need to move on to play center-back on a permanent basis.

What is puzzling about the present situation, however, is that Pavard has been very good this season — perhaps the club’s best overall defender. In addition, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has went out of his way many time to praise Pavard and talk about the defender’s talent and value.

The situation at right-back, however, was always going to become complicated as both Pavard and Mazraoui are considered to be starting caliber players. Whatever the case, Pavard’s prompt exit from practice could be related to a number of different things. Maybe he’s unhappy or maybe he was simply in a rush (ala Eric Dier?)...or just maybe it is much ado about nothing.

Bayern Munich and Pavard will eventually have to sit down and discuss if the two sides have any future together. If the two parties cannot work something out, Pavard could hit the transfer market next summer as Bayern Munich would want to avoid losing him for free in 2024.

Pavard has already been linked to clubs like Chelsea FC and Manchester United.