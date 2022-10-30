 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rewind: Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane’s wholesome exchange at the Ballon d’Or ceremony

The UCL rivals had a nice moment at the Ballon d'Or gala

By RuneKingThor
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski had a pleasant exchange in Paris at the Ballon d'Or ceremony amidst the presence of Anna Lewandowska, Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidžić and others (via TZ).

After exchanging pleasantries with the Lewandowskis, Mane was enquired about how he was feeling at Munich by Bayern’s former star striker, Robert Lewandowski. Mane was quick to reply that it would have been better with Lewy also in Munich alongside him in the Bayern squad. It was one of those warm, wholesome and funny moments that doesn’t always get captured on video.

Mane caught club CEO, Oliver Kahn, off-guard before signing his contact with a quick compliment on his looks. Add to that, Mane nudged Serge Gnabry to extend his contract on his very first day at the club and setup a sweet re-initiation with Joshua Kimmich to end their old chapter as opponents and begin a new one as teammates. Sadio Mane is turning into Bayern’s Santa Claus of feel good moments.

