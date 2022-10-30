Bayern Munich 6 - 2 Mainz: Bild player ratings

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich sent six past Bo Svensson’s well-drilled Mainz side on yet another day where the roaring Rekordmeister laid their Bundesliga credentials at the feet of any would-be challengers and dared them to show a fight. A fight is what Mainz put up, but the outcome? Being pummeled into the ground.

Here’s how Bild scored the action:

Yep, that’s two more 3’s for the Bayern full-backs. Mazraoui’s ascension looks more and more permanent.

Sadio Mané — wow, what a player. He’s the best pure left-wing option for the team and it’s not close. Hard to imagine a different look for him within this team, and the other attackers will have to fit in around him.

Speaking of fitting in, will Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ever sit again except for rotation? What’s going to happen when Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Thomas Müller are all healthy?

Bild were sparing at all of Sven Ulreich in this one — and his mistake in distribution near the end was especially head-scratching.

They were even less kind to the referee's performance.

I thought Jonathan Burkardt — a young, dynamic forward option for the future for Hansi Flick's Germany, potentially — posed a few problems, though I suppose he'll be dinged for missing a penalty.

A 2 for manager Julian Nagelsmann in this game, but over the course of the last few, for me, he's been absolutely impeccable. This was not an easy fixtures list to navigate, especially with all the absences. It's been perfection — but how long will it last?

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!