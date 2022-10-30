Scorching hot Leon Goretzka firing on all cylinders against Mainz for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was, perhaps, a little impatient when he came from his injury earlier this season. Rather than thrust the Germany international right back into the lineup, Julian Nagelsmann took his time in getting Goretzka ramped back up...and it has paid off.

The midfielder has been on fire of late and scored once again in Bayern Munich’s 6-2 victory over Mainz 05. For Goretzka, it was good to see the squad wrap up another three points.

“It was a well-deserved win. It feels great that I scored, you could see that in my celebration. Our big goal was to get into a good rhythm. You have to work hard for that, and we did it,” Goretzka told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We wanted to be top of the table as quickly as possible, and we managed to do that, at least until tomorrow.”

Goretzka looks like he is rounding into top form once more and that will surely only make the Bavarians stronger in what should be a wild second half of this season.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!