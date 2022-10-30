Punching the clown: The Carnival club shellshocked after Bayern Munich beatdown

Mainz 05 took one on the chin against Bayern Munich as Die Nullfünfer was downed 6-2 in a blowout.

No one at the club felt like the outcome was undeserved.

“It was a heavy defeat. Defensively, we were not good, especially out wide where we let ourselves get caught off guard. We defended too passively and often didn’t close down that extra yard out wide. We had a lot of chances, but we conceded six goals — we deserved to lose,” said Mainz 05 sporting director Martin Schmidt (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Mainz head coach Bo Svensson did not want to say too much, but acknowledged his team was lackluster in the second half.

“Congratulations to Bayern for a well-earned win. They deserved to win by that much, too. In the first half we were tidy in parts, in the second half we were lacking across the board,” said Svensson.

Captain Silvan Widmer scored a goal against Bayern Munich, but that did not make him feel any better about things.

“That was not a good performance from us. We scored two goals. But we defended very badly as a team and made it too easy for Bayern to create chances. We didn’t have enough bite and spirit,” Widmer said.

