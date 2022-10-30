Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann enjoys himself a six pack

When it comes to scoring, coaches often do not care who it comes from or how many different players are able to find the back of the net...they just want to see goals on the scoreboard.

Count Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann into that category.

Against, Mainz 05 on Saturday, Nagelsmann saw six different players from his squad put their names on the scoresheet in a 6-2 victory over Die Nullfünfer. Some young, some kind of old (for a footballer anyway), some starters, and some reserves.

It did not matter, the Bavarians were on fire. Serge Gnabry. Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Leon Goretzka, Mathys Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all score for Die Roten.

“That’s always nice. It gives the players self-confidence. The players who came in did well, Benji (Pavard) — who also could’ve started today, Ryan (Gravenberch), Mathys (Tel), Sabi (Marcel Sabitzer), King (Kingsley Coman). That speaks for the team,” said Nagelsmann.

It certainly does and the boss man will be looking for more of the same moving forward.

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast.

