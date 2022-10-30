Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann talks rotation possibility against Inter Milan

After dispatching Mainz 05 by a score of 6-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s focus immediately turned toward his team’s Champions League matchup with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

With a spot in the knockout stage already locked up, a question was posed to Nagelsmann about how much he will rotate against the Serie A side.

“Generally we still want to win. We’ll make changes, but we have to wait for training in the next couple of days. There won’t be seven changes, but maybe three or four. We’ve to see how the players who played a lot are doing then decide,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Whatever happens, Nagelsmann just wants to get his boys healthy. If that means a cautious approach in a meaningless final game of the UCL group stage then it will not be shocking if the Bavarians use quite a few backups.

