Julian Nagelsmann happy with Sadio Mane’s improved performances at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is satisfied with the improvement shown by Sadio Mane. The Senegalese has been more productive after a shift in position towards his favoured left wing. However, the player himself has admitted to still be seeking for his 100 percent performance.

With 11 goals to his name, the Senegalese is the top scorer for the team this season and has earned the coach's praise: “I’m happy with Sadio Mané’s performance. The development of the past two weeks was good because of his position. He plays more on the wing where he played at Liverpool before. He did well today, like he did in Barcelona and hopefully will continue this way,” said Nagelsmann.

Mane is still aiming for higher performances and admitted that he wasn't yet satisfied. "I’m still not 100 percent happy with myself. I can do more.”

Going by today's game, it proved to a certain extent that Mane doesn't have to be at the striker position for the sake of filling the role and having a dynamic system with players fluidly shifting in and out of the No. 9 space can work.

