Is it time for Bayern Munich to worry about Manuel Neuer?

The latest from Bild paints a gloomy picture of the Manuel Neuer injury situation. Bayern Munich’s star keeper has spent the better part of October waylaid. His start to the 2022/23 season was interrupted first by a case of COVID-19 in late September, and then by a nagging shoulder injury that has given backup Sven Ulreich an extended run of games.

Initial reports suggested that Neuer was simply taking extra precautions so as not to rush his return, with an eye on the upcoming 2022 Men’s World Cup, where he’ll want to retain his starting place with Hansi Flick’s Germany squad. However, it’s looking increasingly like a scramble:

On Monday, Neuer wants to start with goalkeeper training if possible. Bayern don't want Neuer to use painkillers again and return prematurely



Nagelsmann said today: "We did that against Dortmund and it was probably a bit too early"



[@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 28, 2022

There are uneasy parallels here to last season, when Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka rushed his return from injury to prioritize a Der Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund, and wound up missing a good chunk of the Rückrunde before getting offseason surgery.

Neuer has experience trying to rush back from a spell on the sidelines for a tournament, too: his 2018 World Cup was preceded by a metatarsal injury that threatened his career.

It's important for Neuer to get back and get back right, for both club and country. The burning question now is if the calendar will cooperate, or be an adversary.