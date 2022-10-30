Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger has a go at Thomas Müller’s “3 wood”-en figure

It is no secret that Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Müller is a player of different sports such as tennis and golf, but it’s the latter where he and former teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger get together the most. The former Bayern, Manchester United, and Chicago Fire midfielder is now happily retired and is currently doing various activities at the present, including golf.

Müller can only play golf on off days, which meant that Basti was by himself and didn’t pass up on the opportunity to banter his ex-teammate (via Tz). Basti stumbled upon a wooden figure at the golf range and decided to take a picture with it, and posted it on Instagram with the caption:

Another golf session with @esmuellert

There were laughs aplenty, which included Müller himself who replied with:

It’s even enough against you with one hand in my pocket

The source of Müller’s exuberance is probably from beating Europa League-bound FC Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League. Prior to kick-off, Müller filmed himself and some other Bayern teammates saying that they were coming for Robert Lewandowski, who exchanged Munich for Barcelona in the summer. On social media and in both games, Lewy had no response to Müller’s and Bayern’s onslaught.