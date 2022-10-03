Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann not letting player complaints get under his skin

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has heard Ryan Gravenberch’s complaints and while he likes — and respects — the player, the head coach emphasized that the Dutchman must be patient and work to get better than his competitors on the roster.

“It’s important to look at his age, like Mathys Tel. These are young players who came to a big club where there are a lot of other big players. Patience is a very important point. The most important thing in communicating with the player is that the player knows what is required of him, which he needs to improve in order to get more playing time,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He has made a very good impression in the last week and a half. It is possible that he will start tomorrow. I haven’t made a decision yet. It depends on the rotation in other positions. I don’t want to rotate too much or too little.”

However, it has been rumored that what Gravenberch “sold” on a future at Bayern Munich during the recruitment process is different than what he has experienced. For Nagelsmann, it comes down to this: Can Gravenberch leap over the three veteran midfielders in front of him — Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer? As of now, the answer is “No.”

“Like everyone else, he has my trust. He knows what he needs to do to fit in a more stable wat into our structure. He has everything in football, has outstanding dribbling and he can get out of pressure with the ball at his foot. He is better than many other players in Europe, especially at his age. But I don’t see the whole drama,” said Nagelsmann. “Mathys is 17, Ryan is 19. Just be patient, Bayern Munich have a very good squad, you always have to be better than your competitor. There’s no reason for me not to field the best players.”

When it comes to who starts against FC Viktoria Plzeň, Gravenberch and Goretzka look like they will man the double-pivot together based on the statement below.

“It’s possible they start as a double six, even though both of them are more of No. 8. I haven’t decided yet,” Nagelsmann said.

Interestingly, Gravenberch missed training on Sunday.

“We gave him yesterday off. He had an appointment that couldn’t be cancelled,” said Nagelsmann.