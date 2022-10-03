Despite a crazy week, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is confident ahead of FC Viktoria Plzeň tilt

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was happy to see his team defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga over the weekend, but now the Bavarians must prepare for a week that includes a Champions League match against FC Viktoria Plzeň and Der Klassiker vs. Borussia Dortmund.

“Every game is important for us. We want to win every game. We know it won’t be easy tomorrow,” said Upamecano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One thing that has helped Upamecano get himself ready for stretches like this is the presence of manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“I have known Julian Nagelsmann for some time. My start to the season was good, last season was a bit more difficult. I trained well during the vacation and feel very comfortable in the team. This is also evident on the pitch,” Upamecano said.

One of the obstacles that Bayern Munich is dealing with for its matches this week is the absence of Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich due to COVID-19. Both players are out for the FC Viktoria Plzeň match, but could return — if healthy — for Der Klassiker.

We have to take as little risk as possible. It can happen to anyone, I’ve had it too. You have to be careful, health is the most important thing. I hope Thomas and Joshua will recover well, we need them, I hope they’ll be back soon,” Upamecano said.