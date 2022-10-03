Breaking: Bayern Munich draw FC Barcelona, Benfica, and Rosengard in the UWCL

The two FCBs really can’t get enough of each other. After qualifying comfortably to the group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bayern Munich have been drawn with FC Barcelona, Rosenborg, and Benfica in the group stage. Much like the men’s team, the Frauen can now expect a visit to Catalonia to be part of their itinerary in this upcoming season.

Here is the full confirmed draw:

Predict the four group winners ⤵️#UWCLdraw // #UWCL — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) October 3, 2022

To provide some context, Barcelona’s women’s team is one of the best in the world right now. They won Liga F last season without a single draw or loss (!) and made it to the finals of the UCL, where they lost out to Lyon. Bayern coach Alexander Strauss will have his work cut out with such a juggernaut in the groups.

Like in the men’s competition, the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockouts. Last season, Bayern suffered heartbreak after strong performances against Paris Saint-Germain home and away. This year, the squad will be hoping to go even further.