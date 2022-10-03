Highlights: Bayern Munich Frauen charge to 4-0 victory over Duisburg

Bayern Munich triumphed 4-0 over Duisburg in the Frauen Bundesliga on Sunday. A somewhat rotated lineup from coach Alexander Straus saw Giulia Gwinn deployed at left-back with Maximiliane Rall at right-back, with Jovana Damnjanović starting at center-forward and Sarah Zadrazil in midfield.

Lineups:

Scoring summary:

7th minute — An outrageous turn and pass into space for Linda Dallmann, playing her right in front of the keeper to tap home.

17th minute — Dallmann collects her brace and continues her partnership with Sydney Lohmann. Lohmann's low cross from the left found Dallmann charging into the box for the tap-in.

74th minute — A party of substitutes. Franziska Kett placed a pin-point through-ball while on the half-turn, which arrived at the feet of Lea Schüller for her to coolly finish with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

82nd minute — Dallmann, in acres of space centrally, threads it through to Schüller, who fires into the opposite corner as her previous. Lea was pretty happy about this one:

In the end, what was the secret? Linda Dallmann confessed the savory truth.

"My mother recently started baking bars and since then I've always been scoring," Dallmann (two goals, one assist) said. "She brought them over especially for me yesterday."

Bayern are still second place in the Frauen-Bundesliga after three matchdays, and are the only team so far to maintain a perfect goals against record — that's three clean sheets for Maria Luisa Grohs! Defending champs VfL Wolfsburg dominated Leverkusen 6-1 to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Next up for Bayern: 1.FC Köln on October 16.