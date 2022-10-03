Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel is stellar, Malik Tillman records an assist, and Marvin Cuni scores in the first club action after the break

Although Malik Tillman was the only one that was called up to his national team, all of the clubs where Bayern Munich loanees are were on international break. This past weekend, these clubs were back in action and most of Bayern’s loanees saw some action. Here is a quick summary to help you keep up on what they and their teams are doing.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco and Nübel came back hot from the international break beating Nantes 4-1 at home. The lone goal that Nübel conceded was actually an own goal from one of his defenders. Overall, Nübel had a fairly quiet game as he was only called on twice to make two saves. He also completed an impressive 92% of his passes.

Monaco will host Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday in Europa League play, followed by an away trip to Montpelier in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

After two uneventful appearances with the USMNT, Malik Tillman returned to Scotland for a trip to Hearts. Tillman did not start, but came on in the 63rd minute when his team was up a two goals and a man. Tillman recorded a stoppage time assist on Kent’s goal — which brought the final score to 4-0.

Rangers travel to England on Tuesday to take on Liverpool in the Champions League before returning home to host St. Mirren in league play.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Torben Rhein started in Lustenau’s home match against Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga. Before being subbed off in the 86th minute, Rhein did his best to help his team on both sides of the ball — recoding two shots, five tackles won, and six recoveries. Unfortunately, Lustenau fell 3-1.

Lustenau travels to Klagenfurt on Saturday, where Rhein could potentially face up to three fellow Bayern loanees.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 win against Hartberg.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 win against Hartberg.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-2 win against Hartberg.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vitesse was one the road Saturday to play FC Twente in Eredivisie play. Vidovic did not start but came off the bench in the 82nd minute. Already down 2-0, Vidovic was unable to help his team find a goal — although he did have a key pass that created a chance on goal. Vitesse went on to concede a stoppage time goal and lose 3-0.

Vitesse will host Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in league play.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh is still listed as out with a groin injury, but could be healthy as soon as this month. His injury status would not matter at this point, though, as a registration issue will likely having him sitting out until January.

Regensburg lost 1-0 away at Magdeburg on Sunday. They will host Greuther Fürth in league plan on Friday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Hannover hosted HSV on Friday and despite an early lead, went on to lose due to a first half own goal and a stoppage time winner by HSV. Bright was on he bench, but was not used in this fixture.

Hannover will travel to take on Heidenheim in league play on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Jamie Lawrence came off the bench in the 88th minute of Magdeburg’s 1-0 win over Regensburg. He was not on long enough to record any significant stats.

Magdeburg will travel to play SV Sandhausen on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken hosted Freiburg II in 3. Liga play on Saturday. Cuni started and played 86 minutes where he scored a 64th minute equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw. This is Cuni’s second goal in two days.

Saarbrücken will travel to Mannheim to play Waldhof Mannheim on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Aue hosted SV Meppen in league play on Friday where they won their first match of the season in all competitions — including a four-game losing streak. Jastremski started and played 90 minutes before being subbed off in stoppage time. He did not record a goal or assist, but helped his team win 3-0, even after a teammate received a red card and Aue had to play down a man for 30 minutes.

Aue will travel to play VfB Oldenburg on Saturday.