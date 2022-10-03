Bavarian Podcast Works S5E14: Is Sadio Mané overrated?; Jamal Musiala for the Kopa Trophy; + Viktoria Plzen preview (Champions League)

Bayern Munich ended their poor spell of results with a clinical dissection of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Now, they will move their attention to the Champions League, where Viktoria Plzen needs attending to. This will be yet another parked bus to test Nagelsmann’s prowess, and both the team and the coach need to bring their A-game and put the game to bed quickly since this fixture could go some distance in securing Bayern’s qualification to the Round of 16.

In this episode, Schnitzel discusses the following topics at length:

Is Sadio Mané better as a left winger?

Should Sadio Mané even be starting games right now?

Jamal Musiala is the world’s best winger currently and deserves the Kopa Trophy

The 4-2-2-2 and why it is the way to go

Is Nagelsmann getting things right tactically?

Throwing some shade at Ligue 1, as always.

How Viktoria Plzen might line up

Bayern’s formation to face Plzen

A scoreline prediction for the UCL tie.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up-to-date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.