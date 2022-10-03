Bayern Munich Legends team welcomes Stefan Effenberg, extends partnership with Paulaner

What every Bayern Munich team has in common is quality squad members — regardless of whether it is the men’s first team or second team or the women’s first team or second team or even the youth teams and other sport teams apart from football. The Bayern legends squad follows suit — having the likes of Claudio Pizarro, Lothar Matthäus, Giovane Élber, Klaus Augenthaler and also present second team coach Martín Demichelis.

Via FCBayern.com, the team led by Élber is now getting a top-quality newcomer in Stefan Effenberg, who returns around 20 years after his departure from the club. Effenberg was once the captain of the club, with whom he has won three Bundesliga titles, a DFB Cup and the Club World Cup, and the Champions League in 2001.

Effenberg is extremely pleased to return to Bayern. “FC Bayern is always described as a family — and that’s exactly how it feels, even today," the former Bayern captain said. “Those who know me know I don’t do things by halves. As captain, I used to give everything on the pitch for this club and its fans all over the world, and now I’ll also fulfill this new role as Ambassador with my passion for FC Bayern.”

Board member for marketing Andreas Jung conveyed his happiness in welcoming Effenberg to the team of ambassadors. “As a leader on the pitch, he led our club to historic successes, which earned him a special place within our fans’ hearts and makes him an ideal representative of FC Bayern,” Jung said.

Also, the partnership between the Legends team and Paulaner is being extended once again. For a year now, since 2021, Paulaner has been a partner of the Bayern Legends. The team are the only team in global football to have secured their own main partner and jersey sponsor — showing the continuous development and special significance of the team.

Both Paulaner and Bayern are Munich originals, and they stand for a blend of tradition and the developments of the future.

Andreas Jung also expressed his delight extending the Legends team and Paulaner, “With it, we are once again underpinning the unique path of our Legends,” he said.

Managing director of Paulaner Andreas Steinfatt looks forward to several years of the partnership. “We are very much looking forward to working even more intensively with the famous FC Bayern Legends in the coming years in implementing campaigns for football lovers, first and foremost with the Paulaner Fanträume. A first highlight will be the Legends match between Bayern and [1860 Munich] on 23 October at the Olympiastadion,” he said.