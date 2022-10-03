Brazzo weighs how Bayern Munich let Niklas Süle walk, then signed Matthijs de Ligt

When Niklas Süle announced that he was leaving Bayern Munich in favor of Borussia Dortmund, many fans and pundits struggled to see who the club would get to fill the shoes of the Germany.

As luck would have it, Matthijs de Ligt was looking for a way out of Juventus and Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was eager to rekindle an old flame.

“It wasn’t a decision against Niklas Süle. It was a decision for Matthijs de Ligt. We liked him for years. Not only have we always valued his footballing qualities, but he’s also an incredibly good guy,” Salihamidžić told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Matthijs fits perfectly in our team, he has a great mentality, he has a strong character. You can see it in the way he’s dealing with the situation now. He does everything that’s good for the team. We’re happy to have him.”

De Ligt has proven his worth so far and will be leaned on even more heavily as the season grinds on.