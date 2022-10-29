Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 6-2 Mainz (Hinrunde)

Well, that was quite something. Bayern Munich blew past Mainz in a spectacular 6-2 win that say the Bavarians barely break a sweat throughout the full 90. While two goals were conceded and Bo Svensson’s men can comfort themselves with a high xG number, the fact is that Julian Nagelsmann coached this game almost to perfection and Bayern look as good as ever, despite injuries to key players.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Julian Nagelsmann’s midfield setup makes perfect sense for the team’s buildup and defense.

Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano defending in concert.

Noussair Mazraoui blossoming into a great inverted fullback.

The problem with refereeing in the Bundesliga nowadays.

How defensive injuries could derail Bayern Munich this season.

Why Nagelsmann needs to give Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch more minutes.

