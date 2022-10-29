Electric Avenue: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich showing momentum and energy

Bayern Munich have endured their moments of self-doubt and rainy days this season. More than once the mood at Säbener Straße was positively sour. These days? Positive vibes only, after the Rekordmeister’s latest thrashing of a capable opponent.

This time, it was a 6-2 scoring fest against Mainz 05 that takes Bayern, however briefly, back to the top of the table. Everyone is scoring, and everyone is feeling good. Rejuvenation is in the air, just in time for World Cup season, to boot.

“It’s just fun at the moment,” Serge Gnabry said after the game (via Sport1’s Kerry Hau). “We all questioned ourselves and worked on ourselves when things weren’t going so well. Me too of course. It couldn’t have gone worse for me than a few weeks ago.”

Well, things are going grandly now. Serge is on song; he has the confidence of his coach, the fans, and self-belief. And he’s contributed to another early opening goal to lift his team. That’s five consecutive now for the dazzling German winger:

Serge Gnabry was directly involved in a goal for the first time in five consecutive competitive matches for FC Bayern [Opta] pic.twitter.com/eZdtoBmLqV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 29, 2022

Why do we fall down? Clearly, so that we can pick ourselves back up. The timing of this re-Serge-nce couldn’t be better.

“Our togetherness is crucial,” Gnabry added (via FCBayern). “Everyone helps each other out, that’s how that energy comes about and it makes it easier for everyone to perform well.”

Interested in more analysis of the game? We talk about the tactical changes Julian Nagelsmann has made to make Bayern Munich so much more threatening in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!