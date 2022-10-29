Matthijs de Ligt says injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 6-2 win over Mainz is nothing serious

Just before the stroke of halftime of Bayern Munich’s 6-2 win over Mainz, Matthijs de Ligt was receiving treatment from Bayern’s physios while there was a VAR check that ultimately awarded Sadio Mane a penalty, for which he put in the rebound after Robin Zentner had saved the spot kick. From what it looked like, the physios seemed to be working on De Ligt’s hamstring area as he was laid on his stomach. The incident occurred shortly after Mainz had a double chance, with both Jonathan Burkhardt and Lee Jae-Sung having both struck the woodwork a few moments before Mane’s penalty was awarded.

Concerningly, De Ligt’s injury seems to have come without any contact and off the ball, but it very well could’ve been the result of contact and trauma that had built up over the course of the first half. He had just used the VAR check opportunity to receive treatment and he was replaced by Benjamin Pavard to start the second half as Noussair Mazraoui stayed at right back and Pavard played at center back alongside Dayot Upamecano.

After the match, De Ligt provided a little bit of relief, saying that he didn’t believe his knock to be anything too serious. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” he said, per Az’s Maximilian Koch. Koch also reports that the center back will undergo thorough scans on Sunday to make sure his suspicion is right and that there is no serious injury a la a muscle tear, strain, or pull. Naturally, Koch also suggests that de Ligt will probably be given a rest by Julian Nagelsmann for Bayern’s final Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

De Ligt is now the second center back alongside Lucas Hernandez to be added to the injured list, but hopefully De Ligt’s self-assessment is accurate and he’s only out for the Inter match midweek. Hernandez is still expected to make his return to action in Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on November 8th. Next weekend at Hertha Berlin, Pavard will likely lineup alongside Pavard at center back if De Ligt isn’t fit.

