Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski trolled by Ryanair

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has had a tough go of it lately.

Sure, the Poland international is having an outstanding individual season (per the norm), but FC Barcelona has flamed out of the Champions League already after trying to revamp the roster — and culture — of its squad over the summer.

So...what happens when you fail horrifically in today’s world? You become a massive target for everyone. Fans, pundits, opposing fans, social media types, Irish airlines...

Wait, say what?

If you have been on Twitter long enough, you have come across the sometimes offensive, often snarky, but somehow always funny @Ryanair account. Yup, Ryanair is an airline based in Ireland, but it’s social media accounts takes no prisoners — in the air or anywhere.

So...when Lewandowski’s FC Barcelona side was bounced from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, Ryanair went to work in breaking the Polish Hitman’s proverbial stones:

Not a bad troll job at all.