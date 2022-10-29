Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05: Gamethread and Live Blog

Eleven matchdays have been played and Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga in almost every metric. Goals scored, goals conceded, goal difference — they’re all in the Bavarians’ favor. So why aren’t they first? It’s because of a little club named Union Berlin.

Standing atop the Bundesliga and one point ahead of mighty Bayern Munich, Union are showing that this year’s league campaign will not be a pushover. So when Bayern host Mainz today, Julian Nagelsmann needs all three points. He will want his players going to the World Cup only after topping the league table.

Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Leroy Sane are all missing today. That’s more quality than most Bundesliga teams have in their entire roster. However, the quality gap has never stopped Bo Svensson and his mercurial Mainz team from beating Bayern in the past. They will be out to do so again, and it’s up to the likes of Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and co. to stop them.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

