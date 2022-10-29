Daily Schmankerl: Atlético Madrid ramping up interest in Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez; Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to Manchester City?; Naby Keita to leave Liverpool?; Juventus wants Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard; and MORE!

Amid rumors that Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez are closing in on a deal, Atlético Madrid — Hernandez’s old club — is ramping up interest in the Frenchman:

According to Alex Silvestre on El Chiringuito TV, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is already thinking about the next season and for that, he has demanded the return of his former prodigy Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez, 26, signed for Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported €80 million fee, making him one of the most expensive defenders in the sport. In fact, the French defender still remains the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history.

Recently, there have been rumors that Hernandez is in no rush to ink a new deal with Bayern Munich? Is he at least considering a return to Atlético Madrid — he didn’t close the door on it? It is unclear at this point, but it certain adds an interesting wrinkle into this transfer story.

Former RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita seems set on leaving Liverpool FC and is reportedly drawing interest from the likes of AC Milan, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal FC, and even Borussia Dortmund:

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be on the move soon as he enters the final months of his deal with the Anfield club this season. The Guinean is allowed to move clubs on a free transfer at the end of the season and can enter discussions from January onwards if he is unable to agree to a new deal with the Reds. According to Milan Live, Italian champions Milan are eyeing up a move for Keita, having signed Divock Origi on similar terms from the same club last year. There could also be a Premier League stay in line for Keita – Newcastle United have been open to the idea of signing Keita and are the latest Premier League club to join the race. Previously, clubs such as Tottenham and Arsenal were keeping tabs, but they will now face domestic competition from the riches of Newcastle, who are always looking to add more talent. Other than that, from the Bundesliga, it was previously reported that Borussia Dortmund were the club that could offer Keita a path back to Germany.

Bayern Munich had another strong week in dispatching both Hoffenheim and FC Barcelona (LOL) and the squad looks — dare I say — very good.

Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons and the boys are responding, so there is plenty to talk about with that subject alone...but we’ve got even more! This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Bayern Munich’s ever-improving form.

The emergence of Matthijs de Ligt as a force to be reckoned with on the backline.

Why the move back to a 4-2-3-1 seems inevitable.

Does Robert Lewandowski regret his move to FC Barcelona?

İlkay Gündoğan to Bayern Munich? Nah...that can’t be happening can it?

A look at the House of the Dragon season finale and why reading the books might have made it painful for some.

Manchester United is looking at options for a new striker in 2024 and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is among those under consideration:

The three strikers rumoured to be in the sights of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are Lille’s Jonathan David, Bayer Leverkusen talisman Patrik Schick and Lyon star Moussa Dembele.

FC Barcelona seems to be unable to make its mind up about Frenkie de Jong. Do they want to see the Dutchman to unload his hefty salary (they should for a variety of reasons)? Or...do they want to keep him?

It seems like all of the public claims that they want to keep De Jong are now going away and the club might finally look to get serious about a move — and per the norm, Manchester United is in the mix:

Even from a footballing sense, the idea of selling De Jong appears a more palatable one than it did in the summer. In the early weeks of the season Xavi has moved the Netherlands international in and out of his starting XI, using him more as a jack of all trades rather than a master of one. President Joan Laporta has even hinted - albeit prior to their latest financial blow -that they could be in the market for a midfield player to rival De Jong: “We are working on the market. We have had talks with the coaching staff and we intend to improve the squad, which is already very powerful but can still improve more. “We are working with the coach, with the technical secretariat and the director of football for this winter market. We have been analysing things for some time and the team will be improved if we have the chance to do so.” It means that United are sure to be linked again with a player Ten Hag sees as a vital part of his Old Trafford rebuild. But where there were barriers just weeks ago, the move now seems significantly more sideways than backwards. And unlike during the summer, where United’s desperation was clear to anyone paying attention - the roles may be reversed when talks re-open.

After Bayern Munich bounced FC Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League, the boys from Bavaria will now move on to face off with Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Our guy Marcus Iredahl took the mic for this episode and this is what he has on tap:

A look the recent form of Bayern Munich and Mainz 05.

Some players to watch on Mainz and why the Carnival Club could create some issues for Bayern Munich.

A look at a potential lineup for Bayern Munich.

A prediction on the match.

A prediction that Jamal Musiala will officially usurp Thomas Müller’s role as Bayern Munich’s starting No. 10.

Some thoughts on how the World Cup might affect Bayern Munich.

Juventus is looking for something — anything — to get them headed in the right direction these days. Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard (how sad is it to describe him this way?) could be the next attempt to rejuvenate the squad:

As highlighted by OK Diario, Juventus Turin would be willing to reach out to the international with the Belgium National Team. Moreover, everything indicates that Hazard’s main incentive in the remainder of 2022 goes through the World Cup in Qatar. Will he say goodbye to Real Madrid in the next winter transfer window? In addition, the aforementioned source values ​​the formula of a loan to favor his landing in the cast of Massimiliano Allegri. A Vecchia Signora who, by the way, is not going through his best sporting moment either. Ostracized at the Santiago Bernabéu, Hazard could get his smile back in Serie A.

According to a report from journalist Simon Phillips, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is contemplating bringing in Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Kai Havertz:

Manchester City are interested in striking a deal to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who has struggled to replicate his best form at Stamford Bridge. (Simon Phillips)

So Bayern Munich went to the Camp Nou and won 3-0. Fortress? Not really. FC Barcelona could barely manage a chance as they struggled to break down a much more solid Bayern side than the one we saw at the Allianz Arena a month ago. Robert Lewandowski barely got a look in as Julian Nagelsmann’s system neutralized the new lineup chosen by Xavi to reverse Barca’s flagging fortunes in the Champions League.

Here are our talking points from the game: