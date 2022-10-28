Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Of all the teams to have beaten Bayern Munich in recent years, 1. FSV Mainz 05 are among the trickiest. They don’t sit back, they don’t park the bus, and they don’t cower. They come at you with everything they’ve got, and often, that’s more than enough for them to take the victory.

Their record at the Allianz Arena isn’t as good as what they’re capable of at home, but Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann will be wary regardless. Bo Svensson and his team have been in red hot form lately, they’ll see the numerous injury issues at Bayern as a weakness they can exploit. It will be one hell of a game.

