Julian Nagelsmann praises Sven Ulreich, defense ahead of tough Mainz 05 tilt

It’s nice to have support, eh?

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Injuries are part of the game. Everyone knows it...especially at Bayern Munich.

When you lose players like Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez, however, things are never easy to take. For Julian Nagelsmann, it has been comforting to see back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and his defense step up in Neuer’s absence, while Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano have been stellar on the backline.

“Ulle knows his role. He’s an outstanding keeper and good with his feet too. He kept a clean sheet against Hoffenheim and Barcelona. Manu is the best goalkeeper in the world, but the boys also have a lot of trust in Ulle. We are very happy to have him,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The guys are doing exceptionally well. We made a big step against Barcelona. It’s also a learning process for me. I’m also rather nervous when the opponent is in our half. We showed against Barcelona that we can also suffer at times and be patient.”

Ulreich and company will be tested by Mainz 05 this weekend, but if recent performances mean anything, the boys will be up to the task.

