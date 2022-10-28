Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 17 — Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt is showing his worth; Is Robert Lewandowski regretting moving to FC Barcelona?; Transfer rumblings; Discussing the House of the Dragon finale; & MORE!

Bayern Munich had another strong week in dispatching both Hoffenheim and FC Barcelona (LOL) and the squad looks — dare I say — very good.

Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons and the boys are responding, so there is plenty to talk about with that subject alone...but we’ve got even more! This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Bayern Munich’s ever-improving form.

The emergence of Matthijs de Ligt as a force to be reckoned with on the backline.

Why the move back to a 4-2-3-1 seems inevitable.

Does Robert Lewandowski regret his move to FC Barcelona?

İlkay Gündoğan to Bayern Munich? Nah...that can’t be happening can it?

A look at the House of the Dragon season finale and why reading the books might have made it painful for some.

