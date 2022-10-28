Report: Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer to miss at least one more game

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer’s shoulder injury recovery continues. Reports now indicate he’ll miss at least the next game against Mainz 05. Bayern’s following game has no stakes, either — against Inter Milan, with the Champions League group places already decided.

Bild began with a training report (via @iMiaSanMia) from the Rekordmeister’s first sessions after Wednesday’s win over FC Barcelona, intimating that the German international had suffered a setback ten minutes into individual training.

However, Sport1’s Kerry Hau issued a quick rebuttal, sourced from manager Julian Nagelsmann himself — who personally clarified that Neuer “didn’t stop training” due to shoulder aggravation. Rather, Nagelsmann said that the brevity of the individual outdoor session was planned, and Neuer’s training continued indoors.

In any case, it’s agreed that the Mainz game on Saturday will see Sven Ulreich in goal again for Bayern. Kicker sets out the timeline like this:

The new plan for Manuel Neuer now is to return either for the game against Inter (1 November) or Hertha (5 November), depending on how the pain in his shoulder will develop in the next few days [@kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 26, 2022

For now, Neuer’s World Cup is not in jeopardy. However, if he does return only against Hertha Berlin, he’ll have only three club matches back prior to the tournament start.