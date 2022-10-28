 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer to miss at least one more game

Sven Ulreich will be between the sticks for Die Roten on Saturday against Mainz 05.

By zippy86
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer’s shoulder injury recovery continues. Reports now indicate he’ll miss at least the next game against Mainz 05. Bayern’s following game has no stakes, either — against Inter Milan, with the Champions League group places already decided.

Bild began with a training report (via @iMiaSanMia) from the Rekordmeister’s first sessions after Wednesday’s win over FC Barcelona, intimating that the German international had suffered a setback ten minutes into individual training.

However, Sport1’s Kerry Hau issued a quick rebuttal, sourced from manager Julian Nagelsmann himself — who personally clarified that Neuer “didn’t stop training” due to shoulder aggravation. Rather, Nagelsmann said that the brevity of the individual outdoor session was planned, and Neuer’s training continued indoors.

In any case, it’s agreed that the Mainz game on Saturday will see Sven Ulreich in goal again for Bayern. Kicker sets out the timeline like this:

For now, Neuer’s World Cup is not in jeopardy. However, if he does return only against Hertha Berlin, he’ll have only three club matches back prior to the tournament start.

