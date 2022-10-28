Falk: “Not true” that Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan

Bayern Munich have been the subject of more rumors about Manchester City and Germany international star İlkay Gündoğan. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Matteo Moretto of Relevo has intimated that “first contacts” have already begun — and that additionally, PSG and Juventus are lurking, as well as City itself, where a contract extension is on the table.

Moretto reports that a decision is to come after the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. However, reporters closer to Bayern have rubbished the rumors, with Sport Bild’s Christian Falk giving a definitive “Not True”:

Not True ❌ is that Bayern is interested in Ilkay Gündogan @ManCity #BayernInsider @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 27, 2022

So don’t expect Gündoğan to follow Leroy Sané from Manchester to Munich, or to join up with his Germany pivot partner Joshua Kimmich — though the template is there for how they might play together.

At 32, Gündoğan would be a curious age profile to add to Bayern’s midfield and attacking midfield areas, where the direction appears to be geared for the future: Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner all candidates to fill these types of roles in the years to come, and aging veterans such as Thomas Müller are present now.

Still, one can imagine that it would be hard for the Bayern front office not to at least explore when a high-caliber German international could conceivably be available.