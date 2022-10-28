Brazzo: “I think we can be a little proud of the Bundesliga” after success in Champions League

Bayern Munich kept their perfect record in the Champions League so far this season rolling with their 3-0 win over Barcelona in the penultimate group stage match of the competition. They’ve now won five from five and have cemented their status as winners of group C as well as advancing to the knockout stages. Even during their four-match winless streak in the Bundesliga, Bayern hasn’t missed a step in Europe and Julian Nagelsmann’s side has outscored their opponents in the competition 16-2 so far, with one matchday remaining against Inter Milan on November 1st.

Now that’s business as usual in Bavaria. But unlike seasons past, Bayern isn’t the only team doing well in Europe this season.

Borussia Dortmund secured their advancement to the UCL knockout stages with a 0-0 draw against Manchester City and RB Leipzig pulled off a shock 3-2 win over Real Madrid to give themselves a solid chance of progressing. Eintracht Frankfurt — Europa League winners last year — also has every chance to advance from their group if they take care of business against Sporting Lisbon, especially if if Tottenham can’t get a win or draw in Marseille.

Not to mention, on the domestic side, Union Berlin currently tops the Bundesliga table, with SC Freiburg lurking nearby as well. Union added a win on Thursday to stay second in their Europa League group, while Freiburg are leading in theirs.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has taken notice and feels like the Bundesliga, as a whole, should be very proud and prideful given the success of different clubs both domestically, and in Europe.

“The Bundesliga has simply improved,” Brazzo said after Bayern’s 3-0 win in Barcelona (Az). “I think we can be a little proud of the Bundesliga.”

Unfortunately, it’s not a perfect slate in the Champions League as far as the four Bundesliga teams that were in it this season as Bayer Leverkusen is in last place in their group. Both Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid have been eliminated from getting to the knockout stages from that group, but both sides could yet still finish in the third spot, giving them the chance to compete in the Europa League.