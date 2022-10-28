Armchair Manager: Previewing Germany’s 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar

Selecting a World Cup squad is one of the hardest decisions an international manager can make. Not only will he have to use only these players at the tournament, but there are also implications such as chemistry and locker room morale — with whole team units potentially coming from Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.

Hansi Flick himself will have to decide soon, but for now, I have given my picks for Germany’s squad in Qatar.

Goalkeepers

In net, the choices are clear: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern), and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt). It is hard to argue with these three selections and it doesn’t make sense to take more than three goalkeepers. I am pretty confident this will be the group.

Defenders

In defense, I went with nine selections to ensure enough depth and coverage in case of injury:

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea FC)

Nico Schlotterbeck (BVB)

Niklas Süle (BVB)

Mats Hummels (BVB)

Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)

Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig)

One surprise name here might be Hummels. A veteran that could add a lot to this Germany squad but could take the spot of someone with more games ahead with the national team and one that might be a safer bet for the locker room. There is nothing wrong with Hummels of course, but adding in an old veteran to take out a youngster sometimes causes problems.

Midfield / Attack

Here I have fourteen names. Naturally, it’s here that Bayern figure heaviest:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern)

İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern)

Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Leroy Sané (Bayern)

Marco Reus (BVB)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern)

Jonas Hofmann (Gladbach)

Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg)

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Robin Gosens (Inter Milan)

The hardest choice to make was to pick my final attacker. All were easy selections except Nmecha as it could easily be BVB’s Karim Adeyemi, AS Monaco’s Kevin Volland, and there is even an argument for Niclas Füllkrug of Werder Bremen.

Is this team strong enough to go all the way at this World Cup? Who would you take on your plane? Let us know in the comments!